Defiant response after remembrance garden is vandalised on eve of event

The community in a small village on the outskirts of Londonderry has shown a defiant response after vandals targeted a garden of remembrance in what police are treating as a “hate crime”.

The remembrance garden in Newbuildings was targeted overnight on Monday — just one day before an event to honour those who died during the Battle of the Somme.

Flag poles were broken and flags stolen in the attack.

Alongside the local community, the construction of the remembrance garden was led by Newbuildings LOL 1087.

Deputy Grand Master Colin Campbell said the turnout at the remembrance event on Tuesday night was better than expected.

“We’ve been inundated with messages of support from people from both sides of the community since this happened,” he told the News Letter.

“We were determined to go ahead with the event on Tuesday and I am pleased to say that the turnout was better than expected.

“People are angry and have shown their defiance to these vandals.”