Definition of victim of Troubles: UK government to propose changes, says DUP

The government is to bring forward new proposals for the statutory definition of a victim, the DUP has said.

The DUP added an amendment to government legislation which passed through the Commons last week, which was primarily intended to extend the deadline for an assembly election until 21 October.

The party told the News Letter that its amendment called for a new UK-wide definition of a victim, and that it was passed and is still live.

DUP Chief Whip Sir Jeffrey Donaldson told the News Letter: “The Government are now committed to bringing forward proposals on the definition of a victim and looking UK-wide at how we can ensure innocent victims are duly recognised and protected in law.”

The amendment stated that the Secretary of State “must make regulations to amend the definition of ‘victim’ in Article 3 of the Victims and Survivors (Northern Ireland) Order 2006... so that the definition applies only to a person who is injured or affected wholly through the actions of another person”.

The amendment said the related regulations must be in force by 21 October, must be laid before both houses of parliament and would cease to have effect if an NI executive is formed before they begin.