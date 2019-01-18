Deliberate fire causes extensive damage at recycling centre

A fire which caused extensive damage to an office and a digger at a recycling centre in Ballycastle is believed to have been started deliberately.

Two fire crews from Ballycastle and one from Coleraine were tasked to the facility at Moyarget Road at around 9:40am this morning.

“Firefighters were called to a fire at a non-residential building. The fire had burnt itself out prior to fire crews arriving,” a Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said.

“Firefighters dampened down the scene. The cause of the fire has been determined as deliberate.

“There are no reports of any casualties.

“The incident was dealt with at 10.13am.”

Appealing for witnesses to come forward, Sergeant Tim McCullough said: “It was reported to police at approximately 8.35am that a telehandler vehicle was set on fire and destroyed, whilst an office at the site was also set on fire causing damage.

“It is believed that entry was gained to the site between 4.30pm on Thursday and 8am on Friday.”

According to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, which operates the recycling centre, the facility reopened to the public this afternoon.