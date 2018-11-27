Delivery driver has delivery vehicle stolen while delivering fast-food

A fast-food delivery driver in Northern Ireland had his delivery vehicle stolen while he delivered food to house on Monday evening.

The incident occurred in Eglantine Gardens in South Belfast at around 7:50pm.

"Probably thinking they would only be a minute they left the car running when they went to a house," confirmed the PSNI.

"That's the thing with opportunist crime, it's right place, right time, and a male aged late teens / early 20s jumped into the silver Volkswagen Golf and sped off.

"If you can learn from someone else's mistake then please do," added the PSNI.