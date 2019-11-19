Delivery driver left badly shaken after being dragged from car during vicious hijacking

A delivery driver was left badly shaken after being dragged from his car as he attempted to make a delivery.

Detectives are appealing for information following a report of a car hijacking at Seaview Drive, north Belfast on last night (18th November).

PSNI

Detective Sergeant O’Flaherty said: “Shortly before 10:35pm, it was reported that a man in his 40s was making a delivery in the area.

"As he returned to his VW Golf car, two young males approached the vehicle and dragged the man out of the car. "It is not known in which direction the car made off following the incident.

“The driver of the vehicle was not injured but left badly shaken.

"The males are described as being aged in their early 20s and wearing dark, grey clothing.

“Enquiries are continuing and we are appealing to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 2078 18/11/19.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”