Designer handbags stolen during Whiteabbey burglary

Police are investigating a burglary in the Station Road area of Whiteabbey

It is understood the incident occurred sometime between 6pm and 9pm yesterday (Thursday, April 18).

Appealing for information, a PSNI spokesperson said: “A quantity of jewellery, designer handbags and shoes were stolen. If you have any information regarding the burglary or know of anyone who has suddenly acquired any of the items, contact police on 101, quoting reference 1364 of 18/04/19.

“Alternatively, you can provide information confidentially via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Enquiries are currently ongoing.”