Detectives from Northern Ireland's Major Investigation Team launch murder probe after "complete gentleman" in 70s who lived alone found with serious head injuries
Detective Chief Inspector Anthony Kelly said: “Police received a report of the death of a man at a residential property in the Annaghmare Road area of the town shortly after 7.00pm on Saturday, 15th June.
“On arrival, officers located the body of a man with serious head injuries in the bathroom.
“Our enquiries are underway to establish the circumstances surrounding his death and officers remain at the scene.
“A 67-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in police custody.
“I am appealing to anyone who believes they may have information which could assist us with our investigation to contact us on 101 quoting reference 1435 15/06/24.”
Newry and Mourne District SDLP Pete Byrne, who covers Crossmaglen, said he was up “at his home talking to his neighbours earlier today – and they are so shocked”.
"I met up with him a couple of weeks ago through business and he was a really decent quiet man,” he said.
"His parents had died and he lived in the home house on his own and had a large farm.
"He was a fit and able man too.
"He was a complete gentleman and not someone who I could have seen getting into an argument.
"Today his neighbours are in complete shock that anything like that would happen to him.”