Detectives investigating pensioner murder charge second man

Detectives investigating the murder of pensioner Adam Krzan in Co Tyrone have charged a second man.

Mr Krzan, 71, was found with serious injuries at a flat in the Corrainey Park area of Dungannon on February 27 , and later died.

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland's Major Investigation Team said a 34-year-old has been charged with a number of offences including assisting an offender, withholding information and perverting the course of justice.

He is expected to appear before Dungannon Magistrates' Court on Friday.

A 33-year-old man was earlier charged with murder and with robbery and going equipped for burglary.