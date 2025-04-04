Detectives investigating pensioner murder charge second man
Mr Krzan, 71, was found with serious injuries at a flat in the Corrainey Park area of Dungannon on February 27 , and later died.
Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland's Major Investigation Team said a 34-year-old has been charged with a number of offences including assisting an offender, withholding information and perverting the course of justice.
He is expected to appear before Dungannon Magistrates' Court on Friday.
A 33-year-old man was earlier charged with murder and with robbery and going equipped for burglary.
He will also appear in court on Friday.