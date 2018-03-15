Detectives issue appeal after house fire

Detectives in Larne are appealing for information following a fire at a house in the Victoria Road area of Carrickfergus on Wednesday, 14th March.

Detective Sergeant Peter Crothers said: “It was reported that sometime around 3:00pm a fire broke out at a property in the Victoria Road area of Carrickfergus causing significant damage to it along with a neighbouring property. No injuries were reported and police attended the scene along with NIFRS.”

Detective Sergeant Crothers added: “Anyone with information should contact detectives in Larne on 101 quoting reference 795 of 14/03/18. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”