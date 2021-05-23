Devastation after NI house fire claims life of one man and leaves another ‘critically ill’ - PSNI launch investigation into cause of blaze and officers in area carrying out inquiries

Police have confirmed that a man sadly died following a house fire in Newry on Friday night (21st May).

In a statement they said they were alerted to the blaze at a house in Park View, Cloughoge, at around 11.40pm by the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) who were in attendance.

Police and the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) also attended the scene.

NIFRS reported they had recovered two men from the property, one of whom was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

The statement added that the second man was taken to hospital by the NIAS where he remains today in a critical condition.

Detective Inspector Handley said: “An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire, and our officers have been in the area conducting enquiries.

“We would appeal to anyone with information they believe may assist our investigation to call us.”

Police can confirm that a post mortem examination has been conducted on a man who died following a house fire at Park View, Cloughoge, in Newry, on Friday 21st May.

The post mortem has concluded that the man died as a result of smoke inhalation. A second man was taken to hospital by the NIAS where he remains today in a critical condition.

Detective Inspector Haandley said: “An investigation into the cause of the fire is continuing at this time and our officers have been in the area conducting a number of enquiries. I would appeal to anyone with information they believe could assist our investigation to call detectives at Ardmore on 101, and quote reference number 2294 of 21/05/21. A report can also be made online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”

In a post on social media local SDLP MLA Justin McNulty said: “I’ve just left the scene of a sadly fatal house fire overnight at Park View in Cloghouge.

“My sympathies with the family, friends and community of the gentleman who was sadly deceased.

“I know there is another person in the Royal and I pray they are able to make a full recovery.”

And Sinn Féin MLA Liz Kimmins also expressed her condolences following the death. She added: “The local Cloughoge community are in shock today at the news of last night’s house fire at Park View, which has claimed the life of a man and left another person injured.

“This fire was a terrible tragedy. Our thoughts and sympathy are with the family and friends of the man who has lost his life. We hope that the person injured will make a full recovery.

“I would also like to express our deep gratitude to the emergency services who responded to last night’s fire.”

