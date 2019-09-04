Device thrown at house explodes

A pipe bomb exploded close to a house in the Waterside area of Londonderry last night, police say.

A spokesperson for the PSNI, speaking shortly after midnight, said: “Police are in attendance at the scene of an incident in the Bonds Place area of Derry-Londonderry.

“At around 10.50pm it was reported that a suspicious object had been thrown in the street and subsequently detonated close to a home in the Waterside area.”

The spokesperson added: “Damage has been caused to the front door of the property. There are no reports of any injuries at this time.”