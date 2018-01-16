Dial three-digit number to check for bogus callers

A police initiative which aims to stop bogus callers has been relaunched.

Under the scheme, residents can now phone 101 – the police non-emergency number – to check the identity of callers to their home who claim to represent an energy or water network company.

The Quick Check 101 scheme is not only a collaboration between the PSNI and the Utility Regulator, but also includes all of Northern Ireland’s energy and water network companies – firmus energy, NIE Networks, Northern Ireland Water, Phoenix Natural Gas and SGN Natural Gas.

Supported by the Commissioner for Older People, the initiative was relaunched yesterday in a bid to help people feel safer in their homes.

The use of the PSNI’s non-emergency 101 number replaces the old Quick Check number 0800 013 2290.

Calls to the Quick Check 101 number cost 15 pence, regardless of the length of time you are on the phone or the time of the day you call.

Jenny Pyper, chief executive of the Utility Regulator, said: “Although most people who call at your door are genuine, some are unfortunately not. As protecting the interests of consumers is at the heart of what we do, we wanted to enhance the good work already being carried out by the energy and water companies to tackle bogus callers.”

Superintendent Simon Walls said: “Anyone who wishes to check the identity of someone who says they are calling on the pretext of inspecting gas, electricity or water supplies can now call 101 to verify their identity. Your call will be answered by a trained police call handler who will take the details of the company which the caller claims to be working for. The call handler will then contact the utility supplier to determine whether the caller is genuine.”