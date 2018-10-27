Digger goes on fire after petrol station ram raid

Fire crews tackled a blaze at a service station in Co Antrim after a digger, used to ram raid an ATM, went on fire.

NI Fire and Rescue Group Commander Keith Black said crews were tasked to the fire at 2.15am this morning at the Spar on the Templepatrick Road in Ballyclare.

The scene following a burglary at a service station on the Templepatrick Road in Ballyclare during the early hours of this morning, Saturday 27 October. '''Photo Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Press

“A digger went on fire outsite the Spar and we extinguished the fire,” he said.

The PSNI said: “Shortly before 2am thieves used a yellow Case digger to remove an ATM machine from the building.

“The digger involved had been stolen a short time earlier from a nearby building site and then set on fire and destroyed following the incident.

“Considerable damage was caused to the building during the incident.”

Detective Sergeant Crothers is appealing for anyone who witnessed the burglary at the service station or the theft of the digger in the Templepatrick Road area or who has any information that can assist with the investigation to contact Detectives in Antrim on 101 quoting reference 132 27/10/18.

He said: “Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”