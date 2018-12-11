‘Disappeared’ man in court over alleged £78,000 bank fraud

A man has appeared in court accused of involvement in an alleged banking fraud of up to £78,000.

Jack Harrington Legen was brought before magistrates in Belfast following execution of a warrant for his arrest.

At a previous hearing it had been claimed that he may have “disappeared”.

Legen, whose age was given as being over 21, and with an address at Castle Lane in Comber, Co Down, faces eight counts of fraud by abuse of position.

According to court papers he allegedly transferred sums of between £9,000 and £10,000 from Santander bank accounts while occupying a position expected to safeguard its financial interests.

All of the alleged offences occurred in June 2012.

Three others have been charged with aiding and abetting in the suspected fraud.

Legen made no comment during his brief appearance in the dock.

Police confirmed they were not opposing defence solicitor Michael Madden’s bid to secure bail for his client.

On that basis District Judge Fiona Bagnall agreed to release Legen.

She ordered him to report to police once a week as part of his bail conditions.

The case against all four accused is due to be reviewed again next week.