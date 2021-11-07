Discovery of a suspicious object in Londonderry
Police and ATO have completed an examination of a suspicious object in Londonderry.
Sunday, 7th November 2021, 3:20 pm
The object, which was an aerosol can with exploded fireworks taped to it, was discovered in the Clon Elagh area on Sunday morning.
The discovery followed a report that a loud bang had been heard in the area at around 4.30am.
The object has been taken for further examination and local residents have been permitted to return to their homes.
Anyone with information that may help with the investigation, is asked to call police at Strand Road on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 638 07/11/21.