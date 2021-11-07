The object, which was an aerosol can with exploded fireworks taped to it, was discovered in the Clon Elagh area on Sunday morning.

The discovery followed a report that a loud bang had been heard in the area at around 4.30am.

The object has been taken for further examination and local residents have been permitted to return to their homes.