Discovery of ‘suspected piece of ammunition’ closes NI road Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Motorists are asked to seek an alternative route after the discovery of a ‘suspected piece of ammunition this afternoon’. The find was made on the Moss Road in Ballygowan. PSNI It has been closed at the junction with the Bog Road following the discovery. Torn Apart: ex-soldier publishes overview of 50 years since outbreak of Troubles Jamie Bryson: Flag protesters would have been arrested had we carried replica weapons