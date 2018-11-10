Disgust after ‘dregs of society’ carry out ‘horrific attack’ on married couple in their 70s

The PSNI has appealed to anyone with information connected to a “horrorific attack” on a couple in their seventies to come forward immediately.

At approximately 8:00pm on Friday, the couple were at home in the Elmfield Villas area of Warrenpoint when threee individuals forced their way into the couple’s home.

The incident occurred on Friday evening.

The lady of the house was grabbed and thrown to the ground and her husband was grabbed by the throat.

The suspects then demanded money. They searched the house and made off with less than £100 in cash, a mobile phone, three white gold rings and a male’s leather wallet.

“This was a horrific attack and this elderly couple endured a frightening and violent violation of their home,” said the PSNI.

“The individuals who carried out this attack are the dregs of society with nothing to offer and all to take.

“These people need to face the full rigor of the law.

“Did you see anything suspicious in the Elmfield area or the Upper Dromore Road area of Warrenpoint this evening?

“Have you noticed anyone recently in that area who just wasn't right?”

The PSNI added: “Do you live in that area and have CCTV?

“Were you driving in the area at around 8:00pm and have a dash cam?

“Please get in touch through 101 or tell us anonymously through @CrimestoppersUK and quote ref 1261 09/11/18.”