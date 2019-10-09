‘Disgust’ after third shooting in under a month

The people of Londonderry are “shocked and disgusted” by the latest shooting in the city, the chair of the local policing and community safety partnership has said.

A man in his 30s is receiving treatment after being shot in both legs last night.

Police say the shooting came after two masked men entered a house on Margaret Street in the Waterside area of the city at around 8.45pm.

It is the third shooting in Londonderry in under a month.

A man suffered life-changing injuries when he was shot in the Leafair area of the city on Septmber 25, and another man suffered serious injuries less than a week later when he was shot in the legs on September in the Moss Park area.

Derry City and Strabane Policing and Communinty Safety Partnership chair, Sinn Fein councillor Sandra Duffy, said: “The people of this city are shocked and disgusted at last night’s shooting.

“It is clear that the criminal gangs responsible for this type of brutal assault have absolutely no concern for people living here. Their only aim is to try to exert some sort of coercive control over the people living in these areas.”

Alliance councillor Philip McKinney said: “There is disgust right across the city at the news guns have once again been brought onto our streets, particularly in a residential area. There is no excuse for this.”

His party colleague, Rachael Ferguson, joined in the condemnation.

“Those who carried this out represent nobody and are not welcome here,” she said. “It is difficult to understand the mentality of those who show such a callous disregard for life, as we could easily be talking this morning about someone being killed.”

SDLP councillor Martin Reilly said: “This type of horrific attack can never be justified nor is this violence wanted by people in the Waterside.”

He added: “Margaret Street is adjacent to a children’s playpark and is a built up terraced street — so many people could have witnessed the two masked men enter this home around 8.45pm.”