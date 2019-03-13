Disgust as thieves ransack NI coastguard station

Police have launched an investigation after thieves ransacked a coastguard station in Co Londonderry.

The team of volunteers at Coleraine Coastguard have been left unable to carry out their duties a result of the burglary at their premises, which saw valuable life saving equipment stolen.

Coleriane Coastguard station was broken into and ransacked

In a Facebook post this morning, a spokesperson for the team of volunteers said: “With great sadness, we woke this morning to find our station had been broken into and ransacked.

“As well as the upset this had caused our volunteers, the result of this madness is that our team has had to declared off line until the PSNI have completed investigations and we can be 100% sure our equipment is complete and safe to use.

“This is a loss of a valuable life saving resource for all our community. We will do our utmost to be back on line as soon as possible.”

The incident was met with revulsion and outrage on social media, with scores of people expression their disgust at those responsible.

Coleraine Coastguard volunteers have been declared offline following the burglary

“The perpetrators have no thought or consideration for the work you do or the people you help, often at risk to yourselves. I hope those responsible are made amenable for their disgraceful actions,” one person said.

Another wrote: “This is a absolute disgrace why would anyone do this?”

Addressing the culprits, a spokesperson for Kilkeel Coastguard said: “This is the times we are living in. I hope some day your not relying on being rescued by the equipment you stole.”

More to follow