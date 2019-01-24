Disgust at Tweet threatening Celtic superfan Jay Beatty

Celtic superfan Jay Beatty’s dad Martin has voiced disgust at a sickening Tweet threatening the bhoy.

Lurgan man, Martin Beatty shared the Twitter post refering to his 15-year-old son, who has Downs Syndrome, asking: “What type of person even thinks like this...Disgusted”

Jay Beatty

The Tweet from @BillyFR86, who purports to be a father of two, said: “Jay Beatty won’t see ten in a row. Scotland’s greatest achievement would be taking Jay Beatty to the Forth Road Bridge and lobbing him into the water.”

He followed it by saying: “I’m not saying he’s going to die, I’m just saying Rangers will win the league this season. And then he won’t ever see it because it would take another ten years to build it back up and wee Jay will probably be in the mud by the end of 2019.”

The matter has been forwarded to Police Scotland.

In a later Tweet he said: “I’d like to apologise about my tweet about young jay earlier, what I said was out of hand. I do believe jay is a lovely young boy, with a heart of gold.” ❤

Tweet threatens Lurgan's Jay Beatty

Jay, who is now a 15-year-old pupil at St Ronan’s College in Lurgan, has been shielded from the abuse.

It is the latest in a series of hate-filled sectarian posts on various social media the Beatty family has had to deal with over the last 10 years.

It is understood the family suffer vile abuse daily.