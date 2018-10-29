‘Disgust’ over Newtownards KKK image

Police have been urged to carry out an investigation after images emerged of people dressed as Ku Klux Klan members in Co Down.

The images circulating on social media were reportedly taken outside an Islamic prayer in Newtownards on Saturday night.

Alliance Strangford MLA, Kellie Armstrong has branded those responsible “disgusting” and said it was a “clear demonstration of aggression and bullying towards one particular religion”.

She also called on the PSNI to review CCTV footage from bars which the group visited in a bid to identify them.

“Everyone knows exactly what the KKK stands for,” she added. “The KKK represents a brand of hatred not wanted or welcome in the area. This group did not simply dress up for Halloween, rather they deliberately posed outside the prayer house in Newtownards. These people were then photographed brazenly walking around Newtownards.

“I call on all the bars in Newtownards to contact the PSNI to help identify these people. Racism, religious intolerance and bullying of a minority group is disgusting and illegal. Anyone with information should contact the PSNI by calling 101. Let’s stamp out hate in our area once and for all.”

The News Letter has reached out to police for comment.