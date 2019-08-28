Dissident group Saoradh using Brexit and hard border talk to recruit young people: DUP

The dissident republican group Saoradh is using Brexit and “talk of a hard border” to attract young people, a DUP councillor has said.

Ryan McCready, a former Royal Irish Regiment soldier who was awarded the title of ‘Most Outstanding Soldier’ in 2011, was speaking after the leader of Saoradh said the continuation of violence was “inevitable”.

The leader of Saoradh, a grouping whose views are supported by anti-peace process renegades whom police believe are responsible for the murder of Lyra McKee in Londonderry in April, made the comments in an interview with Sky News on Tuesday.

Brian McKenna also denied any overlap between the leadership of his party and the New IRA during the interview but refused to condemn violence.

Derry City and Strabane District councillorMr McCready said: “They (Saoradh) are being very brash and I think they see a space to try and attract young people by using talk about Brexit and hard borders and the current situation in Northern Ireland, that they’re going to try and gain membership and traction.

“But any person in their right mind is going to condemn the group and their intent.”

He added: “There is no rationale or thought process for a return to violence, no matter what their excuse is. Whether they link that with Brexit or border issues, there’s just no call for violence. I think any political party or public representative would say something very, very similar and condemn what the spokesman said.

“They’re still trying to justify going onto the streets with firearms and shooting.”

Earlier this year the New IRA detonated a car bomb outside Londonderry courthouse.