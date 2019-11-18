'Disturbing' assault in NI town - man going to aid of other person has face slashed

The PSNI has described the alleged assault of a man in Banbridge on Sunday as "disturbing" and "brutal".

The incident occurred between 2am and 3am in the Scarva Street area of the town.

Police believe a Stanley blade was used during the assault.

PSNI Constable Scott said police believe the man was attacked by two or three men.

“It was reported that a male was assaulted by two to three men.

“It’s believed the victim was attacked when going to the assistance of another man, who was lying on the ground."

Constable Scott said whilst the victim's injuries are not life-threatening they are "significant" and confirmed the man was hospitalised.

“The victim was grabbed, when bending down, and attacked with a knife. He has sustained a significant cut, across and just under his jawline, which may have been caused by a Stanley knife.

“The man attended hospital and received stitches to his injury; and his condition is, thankfully, not believed to be life-threatening at this time.



“This was a totally reckless and brutal attack, which could have had devastating consequences.

"The man, understandably, remains badly shaken from this disturbing ordeal."



Constable Scott added: “We are appealing to anyone with information, or who happened to be in the area around that time, to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1546 of 17/11/19."



Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.