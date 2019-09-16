'Disused mortar shell' discovered by British army bomb disposal specialists at scene of N.I. security alert

A "disused mortar type shell" has been discovered at the scene of a security alert in Northern Ireland.
The incident occurred in Crumlin, Co. Antrim on Monday morning.
The P.S.N.I. also attended the scene at Ballytromery Road when it received a report that a suspicious looking object had been found in the area.
"Army Technical Officers (A.T.O.) attended the scene and a disused mortar type shell which had been excavated in the area, has been taken away for further forensic examinations.
"The shell is believed to have been in the area for a considerable period of time," said a P.S.N.I. spokesperson.