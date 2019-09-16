'Disused mortar shell' discovered by British army bomb disposal specialists at scene of N.I. security alert

A "disused mortar type shell" has been discovered at the scene of a security alert in Northern Ireland.

The incident occurred in Crumlin, Co. Antrim on Monday morning.

The device has been excavated and taken away for further examination.

The P.S.N.I. also attended the scene at Ballytromery Road when it received a report that a suspicious looking object had been found in the area.

"Army Technical Officers (A.T.O.) attended the scene and a disused mortar type shell which had been excavated in the area, has been taken away for further forensic examinations.

"The shell is believed to have been in the area for a considerable period of time," said a P.S.N.I. spokesperson.