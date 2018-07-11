Doagh man given jail term for hotel guest sexual assault

A predatory pervert who sexually assaulted a hotel guest after following her to her room was jailed for four months yesterday (Tuesday).

Jailing 34-year-old William McAdam at Antrim Magistrates Court having heard how he groped the woman’s breasts and told her he wanted to have sex with her, District Judge Peter King told the defendant his offences were “at the upper end of the scale”, especially as he had been assessed as posing a high likelihood of reoffending.

“Let me be absolutely clear,” the judge told McAdam, “the custody threshold has been well and truly crossed,” adding that the offence was so serious it was “on the cusp of being sent to the Crown Court”.

“This court has to send out a strong message that regardless of background, this sort of behaviour can never, ever be tolerated or excused and to send out the clear message that guests in hotels need to be protected from this sort of predatory behaviour there has to be a period of custody,” declared Judge King.

The judge also ordered McAdam to sign the police sex offenders register for the next seven years and imposed a seven year Sexual Offences Prevention Order.

At an earlier hearing McAdam, from the Ballymena Road in Doagh, pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual assault and one of trespassing into a hotel room at the Dunadry Hotel with intent to commit sexual assault on 3 September last year.

A prosecuting lawyer told the court the woman had checked into the hotel and was going into her room when a man, who turned out to be McAdam, followed her in. He took his T-shirt off but didn’t answer when the woman asked him what he was doing and they both left the room.

The lawyer said the woman went back to her room but “within seconds” there was a knock at the door and when she answered it, McAdam was there claiming to be from room service. He went in to the bathroom and started to fix the bed but then he reached out “and grabbed her left breast.”

She pushed him away but he grabbed her other breast and when she pushed him away again, said the lawyer, “he grabbed her around the waist and said that he wanted to have sex with her”.

The terrified victim ran from the room but McAdam “presses her to the wall” so she screamed for help and he let go. Arrested and interviewed, McAdam made no comment to most of the police questions but the lawyer revealed one section which gave officers “grave concerns.”

Having highlighted how McAdam followed his victim from the hotel foyer, the lawyer said officers asked McAdam what he thought when the woman pushed him away. “It made me more determined to touch her again so I tried to do it again,” McAdam told police.

Defence counsel Aaron Thompson conceded that as regards sex cases “it’s a borderline Crown Court case...this is probably the worst you will see in the Magistrates Court” and Judge King agreed “it is”. Mr Thompson revealed that until recently, McAdam had a completely clear record, was married, had a child and held down a job at Wrightbus but that he was struck by mental health problems, has since been diagnosed as being on the autistic spectrum and has had admissions as an inpatient to a mental health hospital.

“Everyone looking at it is worried about a man following a women into a hotel room and that simply isn’t right,” Mr Thompson told the court, conceding that probation had assessed McAdam as being higher likely to reoffend.

In an impassioned plea however, he argued that the best way to deal with his “deviant” thought processes, given McAdam’s mental health problems, was to impose a lengthy period of probation as that would mean McAdam would have to deal with the underlying causes while being under statutory supervision.

Jailing McAdam however, Judge King said such a sexual assault in a hotel room when the victim “had nowhere to run to is in no way, shape or form acceptable”.

“Thankfully it didn’t go beyond the most appalling level of groping,” said the judge.

While McAdam was taken to the cells, he was freed on bail pending an appeal a short time time later.