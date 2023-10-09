News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
A significant amount of cocaine has washed up on England's south coast
British man dies on Jet2 plane as it’s about to take off back to UK
Keir Starmer pledges to tackle NHS wait times with £1.5bn plan
Police hunt 'Britain's happiest criminal' after burglary
Operation Eternal: How the Met stopped kidnap and torture plans
Israel in ‘state of war’ after attack from Palestinian militant group

Dog found with 'visible injuries to abdomen, believed to be sustained by physical trauma' after burglary

Police investigating a report of burglary and animal cruelty in the Castlemara Drive area of Carrickfergus on Sunday, 8th October, have arrested a man.
By Gemma Murray
Published 9th Oct 2023, 15:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 16:09 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A PSNI statement says that at some time after 3am on Saturday 7th October, a glass panel on the front door of a property was smashed and entry was gained.

The property was ransacked and a dog which was left in the kitchen, was later found in the back garden with visible injuries to its abdomen, believed to be sustained by physical trauma.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There was no one else in the property at the time of the break in.

CustodyCustody
Custody
Most Popular
Read More
Woman sustained facial injuries after being attacked by 'unknown female' in earl...

A 21-year-old man was arrested in relation to the investigation. He is currently in police custody at this time.

Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious in the area around the time of the incident, or who has information that could assist with the investigation to contact officers on 101 quoting 911 08/1023.

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/