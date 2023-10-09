Dog found with 'visible injuries to abdomen, believed to be sustained by physical trauma' after burglary
A PSNI statement says that at some time after 3am on Saturday 7th October, a glass panel on the front door of a property was smashed and entry was gained.
The property was ransacked and a dog which was left in the kitchen, was later found in the back garden with visible injuries to its abdomen, believed to be sustained by physical trauma.
There was no one else in the property at the time of the break in.
A 21-year-old man was arrested in relation to the investigation. He is currently in police custody at this time.
Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious in the area around the time of the incident, or who has information that could assist with the investigation to contact officers on 101 quoting 911 08/1023.
Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/