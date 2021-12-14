Doggerel poetry graffiti threatening ‘war’ from loyalists is condemned

Jamie Bryson's Twitter feed

It reads: “Warnings were made / they haven’t been heeded / our message is clear / war is needed – PAF.”

PAF stands for Protestant Action force, a covername of convenience used by different loyalist groups through the Troubles (especially the UVF), which is estimated to have killed 37 people.

Among those voicing opposition to the graffiti is Conor Houston, a solicitor and now SDLP representative for Strangford.

He said of the message in Kennel Lane, Newtownards: “This incident has nothing to do with Brexit, it’s about people who should have long since left the stage losing their grip on a community that has left them behind.”

Loyalist activist Jamie Bryson said: “This is a deeply worrying escalation. The Government must urgently take action to restore NI’s place in the United Kingdom & in doing so protect the peace and stability we all value.”

The graffiti echoes that which has been sprayed around Carrickfergus over the last year or so.

It says things like “PROTOCOL = WAR” and “RIP GFA”.

Carrick is a hub of the South East Antrim UDA in particular which, despite its name, also has a wing in Newtownards.

