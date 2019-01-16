Double stabbing: Boy, 17, charged with two counts of attempted murder

Detectives investigating a stabbing incident in Coleraine during which two women were injured have charged a 17-year-old boy with two counts of attempted murder.

The teenager has also been charged with two counts of possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.

He is due to appear at Coleraine Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.

As is normal procedure, all the charges will be reviewed by the PPS.

The senior investigating officer in the case, Detective Inspector Bob Blemmings, has thanked members of the public who contacted police and “gave valuable information” following the incident, which occurred at Beresford Avenue in the town on Sunday night.