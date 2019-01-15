Double stabbing: Detectives still questioning teen on suspicion of attempted murder

Detectives investigating a stabbing incident in Coleraine in which two women were injured are continuing to question a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of attempted murder.

The women, both aged 22, were attacked while walking close to Beresford Avenue at around 11.25pm on Sunday.

Detective Inspector Bob Blemmings said: “As part of our investigation, two men aged 18 and 20 were arrested in the Coleraine area yesterday. The men were arrested on suspicion of withholding information and obstructing police and have since been released on bail pending further enquiries.

“A 17-year-old male who was arrested suspicion of offences including attempted murder following the incident remains in custody after we were granted an additional 36 hours to question him by a court this afternoon.”

Appealing for witnesses to come forward, DI Blemmings added: “I am very pleased with the information we have received from the public following our initial appeal, and I would continue to appeal for anyone who has not already come forward to speak to us, and who has information which could assist our investigation, to contact detectives in Coleraine on 101 quoting reference number 1220 13/01/19.”