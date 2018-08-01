Dozens of weapons seized from holidaymakers returning to NI

Border Force officers in Belfast have seized a number of weapons from passengers returning from holiday abroad this summer.

Since April this year, officers have seized dozens of weapons including knives, batons, knuckledusters, a BB gun and a stun gun disguised as a mobile phone.

The majority were seized from travellers returning from Bulgaria as well as Poland and the US.

A Border Force spokesman said: “Detections like these demonstrate how Border Force is at the forefront of the fight to protect UK communities and individuals from dangerous or offensive weapons.

“These type of weapons glamorise violence and can cause devastating damage – they have no place whatsoever in our society.”

The passengers from whom the weapons were seized ranged from teenagers to adults and the majority had addresses across Northern Ireland.

Depending on the specific circumstances of the individual cases, passengers were either given a warning and allowed to continue their journeys or they were referred to partner agencies for further investigation and prosecution where appropriate.

Following the outcome of legal processes, the weapons will be destroyed.