Drink-drive mobility scooter user handed three-year ban

A man caught twice for drink-driving on his mobility scooter has been disqualified from getting behind the wheel for three years.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard in one incident Malcolm McCormick pulled his trousers down and exposed himself after flagging down police in the city centre.

The 46-year-old was also handed a 12-month probation order.

McCormick, of Brucevale Park in Belfast, admitted driving with excess alcohol, driving when unfit through drink or drugs, disorderly behaviour and indecent behaviour.

He was first arrested after police were alerted to a man driving a mobility scooter at Union Street on June 26.

A prosecution lawyer said officers saw him sitting on the vehicle fitted with indicators and battery-operated.

Positioned in the middle of the road, McCormick informed police he had driven the scooter while under the influence of alcohol.

He was taken into custody after failing a breath-test.

Weeks later, on July 17, he stopped police while travelling on the scooter at Rosemary Street.

He had a two-litre bottle of cider in his hands at the time, according to the prosecution.

When McCormick again failed a breath-test he became aggressive and started shouting at members of the public.

“He was telling passers-by to ‘f*** off’ and called one man a ‘pedo ****’,” the lawyer said.

Despite being warned about his behaviour he lay on the ground, pulled his trousers down, exposed himself and attempted to urinate.

Defence solicitor Norman Shannon told the court McCormick suffers from a learning disability.

He recounted a previous incident where his client had a scooter stolen and damaged beyond repair.

Stressing it was the accused who had flagged down police on the second occasion, Mr Shannon added: “He says when he drinks like that he can’t remember what he does.”

Following his submissions District Judge Fiona Bagnall agreed to impose the three-year driving ban and 12-months probation.