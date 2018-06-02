Drink driver went to McDonald’s twice

Staff at a fast food restaurant in Portadown noticed that a 23-year-old woman who used the drive through twice was under the influence of alcohol, Craigavon Magistrates Court heard last Wednesday.

Ellis Doran, whose address was given as Tandragee Road, Portadown, admitted driving with excess alcohol in her breath on March 26 of this year.

She was fined £350, ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy and banned from driving for 12 months.

The court heard that at 12.54am staff at the drive through at McDonald’s in Meadow Lane, Portadown, saw a female driver they believed was intoxicated.

She drove through twice, ordering each time.

Her driving was impaired and she stopped in the car park where staff then removed her car keys and called the police.

When they arrived they found Doran in the rear seat and said a friend had been driving.

Staff pointed out her as the driver and this was confirmed by CCTV.

An evidential breath test gave a reading of 89.

A barrister representing the defendant said she totally accepted she was the driver and she had been extremely emotional when arrested.

He added that she co-operated and was not likely to come to police attention again.

The barrister said Doran had brought shame and embarrassment to herself and her family.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, told the defendant this was a very serious matter and it was lucky the staff at McDonald’s had detected her or she could have been in another court facing a lengthy prison sentence if she had killed someone.

“Get a taxi or take beans on toast,” added the judge. “It actually concerns me the number of people of your age who think it is okay to drink and drive.”