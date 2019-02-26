Driver did ‘donuts’ on Benone beach

A driver who did ‘donuts’ in a BMW 5 series car on a busy north coast beach during last year’s heat wave has been told he was lucky he was not facing more serious charges.

Jason Devenny (29) ,of Kings Lane in Ballykelly, has been banned from driving for ten months and fined £450 following incidents at nearby Benone Beach on Friday, May 25 last year.

A prosecutor said the ‘donuting’ on the beach happened when the shoreline was “busy” on a “hot” day.

Devenny was driving a BMW and police also received a report he did ‘donuts’ and “dangerous overtakes” at the Seacoast Road near Benone.

At one stage there was a collision at a roundabout.

A defence lawyer told the court that Devenny had taken out his friend’s BMW 5 series and “wasn’t used” to the vehicle.

He said the defendant voluntarily handed himself in to police and made admissions.

The lawyer said that, thankfully, no injuries were caused.

The defendant appeared at Coleraine Magistrates Court on Monday via video link from Magilligan Prison where he is a sentenced prisoner in relation to another matter.

District Judge Peter King said the defendant was lucky he was only facing careless driving charges.

Devenny admitted charges of driving without due care and attention; driving without insurance and unlicensed driving and failing to stop, remain and report a damage only accident.

Motorists are allowed to drive on to Benone Beach and it is a popular spot particularly during good spring and summer weather.