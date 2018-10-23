Drivers of Land Rover and Vauxhall Zafira in NI road rage incident

The PSNI has appealed to anyone who may have witnessed a road rage incident in a particular part of Northern Ireland to contact them.

The alleged road rage incident occurred between Holywood and Rathgael Road, Bangor on Saturday October 20 between 4:00pm and 4:20pm.

The incident happened between 4:00pm and 4:20pm on Saturday. (Photo: Google Maps)

"Did you observe a Dark Blue Land Rover and a Red Vauxhall Zafira on Saturday 20th October between hours of 1600 and 1620?," asked the PSNI.

"This is in relation to two males in a road rage incident that were travelling between Holywood and Rathgael Road, Bangor.

"If you witnessed this and are willing to come forward, ring 101 quoting ref 1016 of 20/10/18," they added.