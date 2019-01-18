Drug dealer given six months jail for selling cocaine

A Co Antrim man has been jailed for six months for dealing cocaine to friends and associates.

Glenn Clarke Agnew (50), of Rashee Crescent, Ballyclare, was told he will spend a further nine months on supervised licence on release from prison.

Belfast Crown Court heard on Friday that police raided his home in June 2017 and found 37 ‘drug deal’ bags of cocaine.

Police also recovered a small amount of cannabis in the property, a grinder and a four figure sum of cash.

His defence argued that he was dealing the drugs to “friends and associates” to feed his own addictions. Agnew denied all offences.

In 2015 he was convicted for possessing cocaine and Tramadol.

Judge McCormick said she was departing from normal sentencing to allow him probation support for his addictions. A further forfeiture hearing on the seized cash will take place next week.