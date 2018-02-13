Drug smuggler freed after delay in case

A 37-year-old self-confessed drug smuggler who admitted importing 11,000 Diazepam and Temazepam pills from ‘the Orient’ has been freed on a suspended jail term given the delay in the case.

Judge Geoffrey Miller QC told a “genuinely remorseful” William Hargrove that he was taking the “exceptional course” in suspending his 18-month term for two years, given the four-year delay in dealing with his case.

The Belfast Crown Court judge said that Hargrove, from Wilgar Close, Belfast, was also entitled to credit for his guilty pleas to the drug imports, and for the attempted possession of over 4,000 more Diazepam tablets with intent to supply.

The tablets were discovered between February and June 2014 in a number of parcels sent to Hargrove at various addresses.

Prosecution lawyer Robin Steer said while Hargrove may be considered to have played a leading role, it did not involve large quantities, and in mitigation the operation was relatively unsophisticated with his chances of detection high.

He accepted there had been a delay in the case.

Defence barrister Kieran Harvey said Hargrove had got himself into debt and this was offered as a way of getting himself out of it, and he accepted that he knew what the parcels of drugs would contain.

He said Hargrove had been making some positive changes in his life, as reflected in the pre-sentence report, although he still had some issues with cannabis.