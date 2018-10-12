Drugs, cash seized and seven arrests made after PSNI searches

The PSNI made seven arrests and seized suspected class A drugs, cash and “other high value items” after a series of searches in west Belfast yesterday evening.

A police spokesperson said: “Detectives from the organised crime branch have arrested three men aged 40, 42, and 44, three women aged 42, 43 and 44, and a 17-year-old female, on suspicion of a number of drug offences.

“The arrests follow four searches in the west Belfast area on Thursday, October 11.”

The spokesperson added: “A large quantity of suspected class A drugs were seized, as well as a sum of cash and a number of other high value items.”