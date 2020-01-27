Drugs found in NI play park | 'Thankfully we found it first and not a toddler'

Police have revealed a drugs cache they found in a NI play park.

In a post on PSNI Ards Facebook the PSNI say: " When we talk about ‘Keeping people safe’, this is precisely the type of incident we’re talking about.

"Peninsula NPT found these drugs in a play park in Donaghadee

Drugs find in NI play park

"Thankfully we found it first on our routine beat patrol of the town tonight and not by a toddler.

"If you have any information that can assist police in their efforts to tackle drugs issues in our area, please contact us on 101 or contact Crimestoppers."