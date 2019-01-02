Drugs haul seized after PSNI stop disqualified driver

A large haul of drugs has been seized by police after they stopped a disqualified driver.

PSNI Lisburn posted a picture online of the seized haul after they stopped a disqualified driver on New Year's Eve.

Drugs seized by PSNI

On social media PSNI Lisburn said the man got into an uninsured car in front of a police officer - which led to the search of a property in which cannabis plants, a grow tent and suspected class A drugs were found.

The post added that the drugs seized could amount to "possibly tens of thousands of pounds worth, as well as a few other bits and bobs as you can see from the picture".

They added that the man's car The driver's car, described by police as "not a bad motor", was also seized.

"It's all now safe and sound in our property store," it added.