Dungannon man ‘punched partner after she refused him sex’

A man allegedly punched and shook his partner by the hair when she refused him sex, the High Court heard on Wednesday.

Evaldas Zalieckas, 28, is accused of launching attacks after the woman entered the bedroom where he had been sleeping beside a half empty bottle of whisky.

The defendant, a Lithuanian national with an address at Lisnaree in Dungannon, Co Tyrone, is charged with four counts of common assault.

Granting bail but banning any unwanted contact with the alleged victim, Sir Richard McLaughlin told him: “There’s a very simple rule in this country - you do not hit women.”

Zalieckas’ partner informed police she had returned home on January 22 to discover him asleep and the whisky bottle on a bedside table, the court heard.

Prosecution counsel Adrian Higgins said she then claimed to have made something to eat and returned to the bedroom to watch television.

“She said the defendant awoke and asked her for sex,” Mr Higgins continued.

“When she declined his request the injured party said the defendant assaulted her by grabbing her hair and shaking her head back and forth for approximately four to five seconds with force.

“She said he then grabbed her face with extreme force, covering her mouth and nose for approximately two to three seconds.”

It was claimed the woman used an excuse of taking their dog for a walk to get out of the house.

According to Mr Higgins she went to a friend’s home but despite being offered refuge decided to go back to Zalieckas.

A further “almost carbon copy” assault then occurred, it was alleged.

The prosecutor claimed: “Again the defendant requested sex, she declined, he got up on his knees and punched her with a closed fist to the back of the head.”

A further blow was allegedly inflicted to her back while she was turned away.

However, with police not opposing bail and complaints said to have been withdrawn, bail was granted to another address in Dungannon.

The judge warned Zalieckas that a prosecution could still proceed with evidence from the alleged victim.

Sir Richard said: “He needs to understand that in this country, as in other countries opposed to it, violence against women is an extremely serious matter.

“Even if this lady has withdrawn her complaint, the court regards that as common and therefore of very little significance.”