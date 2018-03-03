Duo seen fleeing after suspected vehicle arson

Two people were seen fleeing from the scene of a suspected arson attack involving a car in north Belfast this morning, police have said.

The incident occurred in the Ballysillan Avenue area of north Belfast at around 1:00am this morning.

PSNI Sergeant Graham said: “Two people were spotted fleeing the scene on foot.

“Police attended along with the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service, who extinguished the blaze.

“The vehicle suffered significant damage.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident, or saw any suspicious activity around this time, to contact police in Tennent Street on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 91 of 03/03/18.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”