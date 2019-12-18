DUP councillor and family avoid injury in glass bottle attack

A DUP councillor who narrowly avoided injury when a glass bottle was thrown from a height at him and his family in Londonderry has spoken of his anger and disappointment.

Derry City and Strabane District councillor Graham Warke had just left a pantomime with his partner and four young children on Saturday evening, when the bottle was launched at the group from the nearby city walls.

Mr Warke said the children were lucky to avoid injury as he appealed to the thug behind the attack to “think of his actions”.

Mr Warke said: “On the way home after the show we got a picture of the kids at the Derry girls mural and some rocket decides to throw a bottle at us from Derry Walls. Nearly hitting the children and glass going over everyone. Honestly, I couldn’t be more angry and disappointed.

“We were very lucky. This is extremely dangerous and reckless behaviour.”

Mr Warke continued: “I want to live in a city where you feel safe. I hope who ever did this thinks of his actions and realises they could have seriously injured young children. Londonderry, or whatever you want to call this place, it doesn’t matter - it’s a place we all call home and love.”

He added: “We want it to be a place where our children feel safe.”

Mr Warke told the News Letter he has been “encouraged” by messages of support from across party lines following the attack.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “Police received a report that a glass bottle had been thrown in the Newmarket Street area of Derry/Londonderry on Saturday evening, 14 December.

“It was reported, just before 9pm, that a bottle had been thrown from The Derry Walls, narrowly missing passers-by.

“A number of youths ran off when police arrived at the scene.

“There were no reports of injuries.”

The police spokesperson added: “Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1726 of 14/12/19.”