DUP councillor charged with attempting to incite a child in sexual activity

Police have charged a 31 year old man with sexual communication with a child and adult attempting to cause or incite child between 13 and 16 to engage in sexual activity.

A PSNI spokesman said the is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates' Court on Monday, 28th October.

It has emerged that DUP councillor and former mayor Thomas Hogg has been charged with sexual offences involving a child.

Thomas Hogg, 31, was arrested after a dance music festival in the grounds of the V36 park last Saturday.

Mr Hogg was awarded an MBE in 2016 for Services to local Government.

As is normal procedure all charges will be reviewed by the PPS.