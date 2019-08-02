DUP has ‘useful’ Brexit meeting with PSNI

A DUP delegation has had a “useful” meeting with the PSNI over planning for Brexit readiness, the party has said.

DUP MEP Diane Dodds along with party Policing Board Members, MLAs Mervyn Storey, Gary Middleton and Keith Buchanan all met Chief Constable Simon Byrne and his senior command team on Brexit and general policing.

Mrs Dodds said the meeting was “a useful opportunity” to evaluate efforts taken by the PSNI to ensure it is “best equipped” for policing under every Brexit scenario.

“I was pleased to learn that discussions between the PSNI and their counterparts in the Irish Republic are at an advanced stage. This is particularly pertinent to ensuring the ongoing exchange of information critical to deterring, prosecuting and extraditing criminals post-Brexit,” she said.

“I assured the Chief Constable that the DUP continues to support a sensible deal between the EU and UK which covers close and strong cross-border collaboration in terms of security as well as trade.”

Mr Storey said that as a result of one-year funding secured from the Treasury, the PSNI will recruit an additional 308 officers and staff by April 2020 as well as lead upgrade to its vehicle fleet.

“Although we welcome this investment it is clear that future bids to the Department of Justice and Treasury may be needed and we continue to support the Chief Constable in his efforts to ensure the PSNI has all appropriate and necessary resources to fulfil their duties to the public,” he said.

Mr Middleton said after the meeting that it was clear that there are “many aspects of the criminal justice system and operational policing context that could be enhanced by a fully restored devolved Executive and Assembly”.

He added: “The current backlog of decisions on vital front line services, not only in policing but in relation to schools, hospitals and roads, is completely unacceptable. Whilst we have no red lines or preconditions Sinn Fein maintain a focus on a narrow political shopping list. This position must change and change now.”

Mr Buchanan said the party shared the Chief Constable’s frustration in relation to the absence of a multi-year funding mechanism for the PSNI. This would be invaluable in allowing his team to plan sustainably to meet future crime demand across Northern Ireland, he said.

“The current model is preventing better outcomes for local communities. It is vital that this issue is addressed moving forward.”