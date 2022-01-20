DUP says if government will axe double-jobbing due to lack of support in NI then why won’t it axe the Irish Sea border?

The DUP MP was viewed as the main beneficiary of a government plan to bring back the ability of politicians to hold two elected offices at once, that of MLA and MP.

But the plan saw strong opposition from other parties in the NI Executive, and amid their calls for no return to double jobbing, the Prime Minister yesterday signalled that he will perform a sharp U-turn, dumping the plans – and blindsiding the DUP leader.

Late last night Sir Jeffrey said: “We note the decision by the Government to withdraw their amendment and it is a matter for them to explain this decision.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“If the reason is a lack of consensus among local parties, then the Government should now act further to remove those policies which do not enjoy cross community consent in Northern Ireland – not least the continued imposition of the Irish Sea border.

“In the absence of such action, should the Government now proceed to introduce cultural legislation that also lacks cross community support, this will nullify the ‘New Decade New Approach Agreement’.

“Undoubtedly they will also now withdraw their legacy proposals, which lack any support.”

More from this reporter:

Click here: WATCH: Odd speech by chief NI Protocol negotiator Liz Truss shows her enraged by imported cheese but overjoyed at pork markets

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Visit

https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptionsnow to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.