DUP: Sole unionist MLA covering south Armagh William Irwin says policing report ‘just deepens unionist mistrust’ towards PSNI top brass

A Sinn Fein demonstration in Crossmaglen in 1994 addressed by Joe Cahill; republicans had staged a number of protests against the security apparatus in the area

William Irwin, DUP MLA for Newry and Armagh (a constituency which includes the republican borderlands) said that his party will fight against many of the recommendations contained in the PSNI’s South Armagh Policing Review, published today.

Among no fewer than 50 recommendations in the report are that Crossmaglen station should be shut, commanders should consider hiding memorials to murdered officers from public view, and “cross border” policing policies should be drawn up.

It also says that fewer men and more women officers should work in the area, and calls for officer training packages to include things like “emotional intelligence” and “unconscious bias”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Irwin (who shares his seat with three Sinn Fein MLAs and one from the SDLP) said he was opposed to Crossmaglen’s closure.

He added that the Chief Constable’s decision to commission the report in the first place – amid pressure from nationalist / republican quarters – “simply adds to the current distrust and anger that many in the Unionist community feel right now in terms of his personal leadership and the corporate direction of the PSNI”.

He said major strides had already been made in shedding the “bandit country” moniker of the area, and that policing had more-or-less normalised anyway.

“Unfortunately this review, if implemented, creates several precedents and that is a dangerous scenario,” he said.

“Aside from the station closure, I have huge concern about the relocation of very sensitive memorials to fallen police officers.

“I will be seeking to ensure that a fitting memorial to the RUC officers who gave their lives in the area will be appropriately recognised in Newtownhamilton station.

“The issue of carrying rifles, the conducting of vehicle check points, and cross-border operations, are all areas where the DUP Policing Board representatives will seek change or reversal.

“It beggars belief that according to this report, in order to conduct a vehicle check point, some type of notice would have to be erected to let people know what is happening. That is not a normal procedure in any other part of this constituency.

“So why when the report seeks to bring so called ‘normality’ to policing does it then seek abnormality?

“This review was unnecessary and untimely, as effective change was already taking place.

“It sets a dangerous precedent and is a step too far.”

More from this reporter:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.