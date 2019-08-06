Dutch child left 'distressed' in N.I. after witnessing man throw chair at woman

A Dutch child was left "distressed" after witnessing an alleged assault in Northern Ireland on Monday.

The P.S.N.I. responded to an incident where it was alleged a man threw a chair at a woman outside a shop in Londonderry city centre.

The incident occurred on Monday.

"During the incident a member of the public was threatened, and a young Dutch child at the scene was left distressed by the disturbance," said the P.S.N.I.

"The male suspect was located nearby and has been arrested for assault and public order offences.

"He was removed to hospital for assessment and whilst there spat on two police officers."

The P.S.N.I. praised the actions of staff working in a shop close to where the incident occurred.

"Thanks so much to Centra, Waterloo Place, who took the Dutch child inside the store and offered her a complimentary ice cream of her choice," said police.