East Belfast murder victim named locally

A man at the centre of a murder probe has been named locally as Reece Leeman.

A murder investigation has been launched after a man died at house in Kyle Street, east Belfast early this morning.

Police and forensics at the scene in Kyle Street, east Belfast, after a man died in a house in the street early on Friday morning. Pic by: David Young/PA Wire

Two men have been arrested and remain in custody at present.

Forensic officers were at the crime scene at an end-of-terrace house on the street this morning.

Police officers maintained a cordon around the property.

There has been speculation that the victim was stabbed to death after an altercation in the area.

Mr Leeman’s death is the third murder to have been committed in east Belfast in recent months.

Ian Ogle, 45, was stabbed and beaten to death close to his home at Cluan Place on January 27, while 53-year-old Alice Morrow was found dead at a house in Whincroft Way in the Braniel estate last Sunday.

PUP Councillor Dr John Kyle said he was “deeply concerned” about the recent levels of violence and loss of life in east Belfast.

He added: “The death of a young man last night in East Belfast is yet another tragedy. Our hearts go out to his parents and family.”

“The increasing use of knives is alarming. Police, politicians, community leaders and statutory agencies need to recognise their responsibilities and work together to urgently address these issues.”

DUP Councillor for the area George Dorrian told the News Letter: “This is a very quiet and nice area, with lots of young families as well as older people who have lived here for many years.

“Everyone has been left stunned by what has happened. It is a real tragedy that this young man’s life has been cut short and my thoughts go out to his family at this difficult time.”