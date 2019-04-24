East Belfast U.D.A. investigation - four men arrested and charged

Officers from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force have arrested and charged four men aged 34, 34, 28 and 27 in relation to the supply of class B drugs yesterday.

The arrests occurred on Tuesday.

All four men are due to appear in court next month.

This follows three searches in the Kilcooley area of Bangor which were carried out as part of an operation focused on the criminal activities of East Belfast U.D.A.

A quantity of Class B drugs with an estimated street value of £2,000 was discovered at one of the locations and a quantity of cash was also seized.

Two of the men aged 34 and 27 were charged with being concerned in the supply of class B drugs.

The other two men aged 34 and 28 were charged in relation to possession of a class B drug with intent to supply, possession of a class B drug and possession of criminal property.

All of the men are due to appear at Newtownards Magistrate's Court on Thursday May 16, 2019.

As is normal practice all charges will be reviewed by the PPS.