East Belfast UVF: Three arrested after drugs seized

Police targeting the organised criminal activity of the East Belfast UVF recovered a significant quantity of controlled drugs during searches on Thursday.

Cannabis with an estimated street value of £150,000 and a large quantity of cash was seized by officers from the PSNI’s Paramilitary Crime Task Force.

Also seized was a quantity of a suspected class A controlled drug and two motor vehicles.

Three men aged 44, 48 and 71 were arrested and remain in custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Cummings said: “The Paramilitary Crime Task Force continue to disrupt the criminality activity of organised criminals who badge themselves as paramilitaries.

“Today’s operation was part of our ongoing proactive investigation into the criminality of East Belfast UVF. The substantial quantity of drugs seized today highlights the continuing hypocrisy of those who claim to be protecting the community, while in fact they are actually causing it harm.

“Buying and using cannabis, even on a casual or recreational basis can cause significant damage to individuals, families and communities. Illegal drugs can kill, they can ruin lives and they fund organised crime groups who are responsible for violence and intimidation within our communities.

“Today’s seizure is evidence of police commitment to listening to local communities and acting on what they tell us.

“I would encourage anyone with information about the supply of illegal drugs or information about paramilitary organised crime to get in touch with police on 101. I would also like to thank all those people who have come forward to police with this information to date.”